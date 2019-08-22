Roundup: Jordan Reed exits with possible concussion

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Reed had one catch for 10 yards on two targets in the contest before his night ended early.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. Green Bay Packers linebacker and first-round pick Rashan Gary left Thursday's game in the second quarter with an apparent injury. Gary went down for the second time in the game and was attended to by Packers staff. He limped off the field, but was then carted off to the locker room. Gary's agency tweeted out that Gary was "fine and doing well. Thank you to everyone for their prayers and concerns."

Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown left Thursday's game in the first half with an apparent left leg injury after taking a big hit.

2. A rare player-for-player trade occurred Thursday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are sending safety Rudy Ford to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for defensive tackle Bruce Hector.

Both teams have since confirmed the trade.

Ford, a sixth-round draft pick in 2017, earned a roster spot coming out of Auburn and served as the team's backup safety. The 24-year-old started one game for the Cardinals last year and will join an Eagles secondary that has been riddled with injuries dating back to last season.

Philadelphia hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night to kick off Week 3 of the preseason.

Hector, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before earning a spot on their practice squad. The South Florida alum was promoted to the active roster midway through last season and saw playing time in eight games. Hector joins an Arizona defensive front that lost their starting defensive tackle Darius Philon was cut by the team.

3. Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio said placing quarterback Drew Lock (thumb sprain) on injured reserve could be a consideration for the QB. "Obviously because it's his throwing hand and a thumb, that's a pretty serious injury for a quarterback. It will be some time before we know exactly where he's at and how much time he would miss," Fangio said. "[Placing him on IR] could [happen] if we don't think he can play for a while. The bad thing about it is because of the injury he can't do much."

Fangio also announced the team's starting Kevin Hogan at quarterback for Saturday's preseason road game against the Los Angeles Rams. Fangio said it's likely the Broncos will not play any starters in what will already be their fourth preseason tilt.

4. The New York Jets signed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Quincy Abeboyejo on Thursday and waived wide receiver J.J. Jones.

5. The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Johnny Robinson, the team announced. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back James Williams.

6. Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley returned to practice Thursday. Coach Anthony Lynn said he hopes Adderley will play next week in the team's preseason finale. "Good to see him back out today," Lynn said. "He made a couple plays. We're working him in slowly though."

7. San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward has been cleared for team drills and contact, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. The six-year veteran has fully recovered from a broken collarbone sustained in May.

Tight end George Kittle also returned to practice on Thursday after missing last week with a tight calf, per multiple reporters.

Shanahan also revealed Jimmy Garoppolo should play the first half of this Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City, where the QB suffered a season-ending ACL tear last September.

8. New England Patriots special teams standout Brandon King was carted off in Thursday's game with a left leg injury.

9. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman left Thursday's game with a neck injury and did not return.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. is out with a concussion and fellow receiver Terrelle Pryor is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.