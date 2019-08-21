Shazier: Bush will 'be a big-time player' for Steelers

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up to select Devin Bush with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the linebacker was thought to be the second coming of Ryan Shazier, the final piece of the puzzle that has been Pittsburgh's spotty defense.

"To me, I think Devin's going to have a great year," Shazier said on NFL Total Access on Wednesday on behalf of Dick's Sporting Goods. "He's been showing amazing progress every day while he's been in camp. You've seen the way he plays. He had 10 tackles in the first half (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Sometimes it's hard for people to get 10 tackles in two games.

"I think he's going to make a lot of splash for us. He's going to be a big-time player for us. I don't want to put too many expectations on him but I know one of his goals is to win defensive MVP and I want to do whatever I can to help him out. I think he's not gonna be that far away from it. I think he's gonna have a great year."

Shazier, who's been sidelined in Pittsburgh since suffering a serious spinal injury and undergoing spinal stabilization surgery, has been around Bush and the Steelers throughout the summer. On occasion, Shazier says, Bush and he have had one-on-one sessions to discuss his role as Pittsburgh's star inside linebacker.

"A lot of times he might ask me some questions when things might go on in meetings. Sometimes we might watch film together," Shazier added. "I had some great leaders when I played and I'm just truly thankful for the player I am because of the insight they gave me. So sometimes I give him some insight. I don't know if he's listening to it or not, but I just kinda try to give him the insight I wish someone would've gave me."

As for the LB who will unfortunately not take the field this season, Shazier says he continues to progress in his recovery from the spinal injury suffered during the 2017 season.

"I'm just constantly working my butt off," Shazier said. "I'm getting a lot better. God's blessing me. I'm working my butt off. I'm just doing my part. Faith without works is dead, so I'm just trying to do my part and just keep working hard. I can't complain right now.

"Some days are tougher than other, but I'm just constantly pushing and just constantly trying to have a positive attitude. I'm just working. Some days you see more gains than others but it's still ca a challenge to every day just to keep going, so I'm just really excited every time I make progress. And when I do, I like to show the world the progress I'm making."

When he's not lifting weights or filming box jumps, Shazier is giving back to the community. His most recent initiative saw him work alongside Dick's Sporting Goods on Wednesday.

Shazier surprised a group of youth athletes with a back-to-school shopping spree at a local Dick's for the company's private apparel line DSG, an active wear line that includes back-to-school things like lunch boxes, backpacks and shoes. One percent of all sales of DSG are donated to The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program to help support youth sports organizations in need around the country.

"I think it was just a great time to come out here with the kids, get them prepared for school and get them prepared for sports," Shazier said.