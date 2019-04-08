Steelers' Ryan Shazier shows progress with box jump

Need Monday Motivation?

We submit to you Ryan Shazier.

Just 16 months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker couldn't walk after suffering a brutal neck injury. Now he's doing more than walking. He's box jumping.

Over the weekend Shazier posted an Instagram video of his progress.

DEDICATION = HARDWORK + PATIENCE

Shazier's advancement is impressive in its rapid development, but it's the linebacker's determination, dedication and aggression in the face of bitter odds that offers motivation.

"He's grinding every day. It's been very intense," Shazier's father, Vernon, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "He's come a long way but has a long ways to go. We're grateful for the progress he's achieved. He's been dedicated to doing all he can to make as much progress as he can. We don't have a ceiling, just working day to day.

"You know how the journey began, so to see him do that is very encouraging."

The 26-year-old won't give up on his dream of returning to play. Whether that miracle happens remains in doubt, but his progress each month should instill optimism to others struggling through hardship every day. If Shazier gets back to functioning at a normal pace after his devastating injury, his story would be an amazing tale.

With each social media post, that story seems a little brighter, a little more possible.