Odell downplays hip injury amid missed practices

Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the past few days of practice with a hip injury, but there's no need to worry.

After missing Thursday's session with the Colts, Beckham downplayed the extent of the injury.

The new Browns wideout said the team had a plan for him and he's going to stick to it, regardless of how badly he wants to get back on the field, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported.

Beckham suffered a strained hip in 2012 while playing at LSU and in 2016 with the Giants, but neither caused him to miss games.

As he enters Year 6, Beckham is set to play with a quarterback not named Eli Manning for the first time. Even though he's only had a few months with Baker Mayfield, Beckham said the lack of reps between the two "is not something I'm worried about."

Perhaps the best news of all came at the end of his availability, when Beckham said he would be playing if this was the regular season, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

All in all, the injury doesn't seem too concerning.