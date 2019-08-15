Tom Brady has no desire to coach after playing career

Tom Brady is a notorious grinder, prepares like a CEO and is usually one of the smartest men in the room. All those traits could make for an intriguing post-playing career as an NFL coach.

Not a chance.

"Oh hell no, I'm never coaching. Playing is enough for me," Brady said when broached on the topic after Thursday's joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, via NBC Sports Boston.

The topic was teed off due to Brady's former teammate Mike Vrabel patrolling the Tennessee sideline. Entering his 20th season, with six Super Bowl rings, Brady has the connections and accolades to immediately get a coaching job if he so desired.

Once he's done slinging pigskins, however, the football grind is over for the GOAT. Brady has demonstrated that his family, TB12 brand, and other business ventures are much more appealing to him than any coaching job. And he certainly doesn't need the money.