Roundup: Flores hopes Fins' Drake back by Week 1

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot at Wednesday's practice.

Drake sat out of the joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he's hopeful that the running back will be ready for the opener.

Drake told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe that the injury is "nothing crazy," and he doesn't anticipate it to hinder his season.

It's unclear at this stage how long the injury could keep Drake out of practice, or whether the Dolphins are simply being cautious with the running back.

Drake has been splitting carries with second-year back Kalen Ballage. Any significant time missed by Drake would give Ballage the backfield edge heading into the season opener.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Wednesday:

1. The New York Giants signed defensive back Terrell Sinkfield, the team announced.

2. The Los Angeles Chargers signed tight end Ben Johnson and waived linebacker Josh Corcoran.