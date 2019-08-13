Broncos say goodbye to crazy rookie haircut tradition

First, it was the record store. Now, Vic Fangio is tearing down the barbershop.

Almost a month after banning music from training camp, the first-year Denver Broncos coach took to the podium Tuesday and declared yet another change for his players to abide by. His latest decree? Doing away with the long-running tradition of crazy rookie haircuts.

"I just don't think it's right. I just don't believe in hazing," Fangio said, via The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala. "There are traditions that stay put. Guys are getting up in front of the team and doing a little skit every night. Maybe a rookie's carrying somebody's pads off the field and so on, or bringing in the doughnuts or the breakfast. But nothing physical."

In a world where athletes check social media at halftime, the music decision probably rubbed some players the wrong way. Given the haircut imagery we've seen over the years, though, this latest news is bound to have some supporters, likely all from the Broncos' 2019 rookie class.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb, an unwilling participant in 2018's ritual, was quick to voice displeasure over the fact that he won't get the chance to exact some revenge. A tough blow for the former fifth overall pick but it sounds like something he'll eventually be able to get over.

"Oh man you saw my haircut last year, I wanted to get somebody back this year so bad," Chubb said, per Mike Klis of 9News. "But it's all good. It grew back so I'm not too mad anymore."