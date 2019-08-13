Golden Tate's appeal denied; WR suspended 4 games

Golden Tate's appeal of a four-game suspension was denied by the NFL.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that the veteran wide receiver was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

News of Tate's pending suspension leaked late last month. At the time, the 10-year pro released a statement asserting that the suspension stemmed from a prescription from a fertility specialist. Tate stated that upon learning the drug contained an ingredient on the league's banned substance list, he immediately reported the situation himself to the NFL prior to knowing he failed a test.

Despite the argument, the league stood firm to their zero-tolerance policy.

Tate is eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices. He will be allowed to return to the Giants' active roster on Monday, Sept. 30, following the team's Week 4 game versus the Washington Redskins.

The denied appeal was expected in New York but is still a blow to a Big Blue receiver corps that is already banged up. Sterling Shepard is playing through a fractured thumb. Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL and is done. The Giants are even suffering injuries to their replacement receivers, with reserve Amba Etta-Tawo tearing his Achilles this week.

Not having Tate to open up the season won't do any favors to Eli Manning as he starts the season under center hoping to fend off rookie Daniel Jones for as long as possible.