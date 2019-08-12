Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended four games

The Oakland Raiders will be without Nevin Lawson for the first part of the 2019 season.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Lawson has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The cornerback was informed of the impending suspension last week, Rapoport adds.

Lawson signed with the Raiders in March, following his release from the Detroit Lions.

Over his five-year career, Lawson has started 54 games (14 in 2018), recorded 194 tackles and one sack.

Lawson will miss the Raiders' regular season opener against the Broncos and tilts with the Chiefs, Vikings and Colts.