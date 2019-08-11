Roundup: Broncos lose Theo Riddick for 6-8 weeks

The Denver Broncos signed Theo Riddick for running back depth. But, now, the team is back in the same spot they were before the move.

NFL Network's James Palmer and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Riddick will miss the next 6-8 weeks after sustaining a slight fracture in his shoulder during Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks. Luckily, Riddick will not be required to undergo surgery, which would likely have caused him to miss even more time.

Broncos reporter Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Sunday that Riddick suffered the injury and will be held out into the regular season.

With no Riddick in the lineup, the Broncos will start the season trotting out the same group they had all of last season: lead back Phillip Lindsay, Devontae Booker and Royce Freeman.

Riddick is entering his first season with Denver after playing for the Lions since 2013 when the team made him a sixth-round draft selection.

In other Broncos news, Rapoport also reported that the team is signing former Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent cornerback Rashard Causey. Causey had been dealing with a hamstring issue and was released on August 2.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. The New York Jets had a busy day of adjustments, announcing a number of health updates.

After being placed on injured reserve last December, safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) has been activated from the PUP list, the team announced. Maye, 26, dealt with a variety of ailments last season, which limited him to six games after starting all 16 the year prior.

Maye's most notable accomplishment came in Week 5 when he made history. Against the Broncos at home, Maye set the NFL record for longest interception without scoring when he intercepted quarterback Case Keenum and ran it back 104 yards, a yard shy of the endzone.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic later reported injuries for the following players: guard Brian Winters (shoulder), linebacker Avery Williamson (foot), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring) and linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring).

2. The Buffalo Bills announced via Twitter that former Cardinals and Bears defensive end Sam Acho has joined the team and guard Vladimir Ducasse is set to be released. Acho, 30, missed the final 12 games of 2018 after being sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle in Week 4.

3. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced that rookie CB DeAndre Baker injured his knee during warmup drills and will get a MRI. Baker was the 30th overall pick out of Georgia in April and is projected to start at corner alongside Janoris Jenkins.

4. Rapoport provided an update on San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Shon Coleman, who was carted off during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

#49ers swing OT Shon Coleman suffered a dislocated ankle last night in their preseason game and his recovery is expected to be several months, source said. Rough circumstance for the former #Browns third rounder who had a nice role in SF. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2019

5. The Cleveland Browns have added tight end Rico Gathers, who was released on August 5 by the Cowboys, and waived TE Orson Charles.

6. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy revealed during his press conference that WR Anthony Miller suffered a sprained ankle in yesterday's practice and LB Aaron Lynch is dealing with a shoulder injury.

7. The Detroit Lions announced they have signed wide receiver Deontez Alexander and waived-injured LB Tre Lamar.

8. The Minnesota Vikings announced on Twitter that they have signed tackle Nate Wozniak and waived G Tyler Catalina.

9. The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed defensive lineman Pasoni Tasini, who was called up from the practice squad and played in one game for the team last year. He was released May 10. The Cardinals also announced that both TE Charles Clay (knee) and CB Brandon Williams (back) have been activated from the PUP list.