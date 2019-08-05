Cowboys waive TE Rico Gathers after three seasons

After three uninspiring years, the Cowboys have finally ended the Rico Gathers era.

The Cowboys cut Gathers on Monday after a week of training camp. Dallas drafted the former Baylor University basketball player as a tight end in the sixth round in 2016.

He didn't play a regular season snap until 2018, when he had three catches for 45 yards in 15 games. Gathers spent most of 2016 and 2017 with the Cowboys' practice squad.

The Cowboys have three tight ends -- Jason Witten, Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz -- expected to get the majority of the snaps, so Gathers was fighting a tough battle for a roster spot.

Even if another team decides to take a chance on Gathers, he will have to sit out Week 1. He is suspended for the first game of 2019 for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse.