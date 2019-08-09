Pat Shurmur: Giants' QB situation 'has not changed'

Daniel Jones did all he could in his debut to spark a quarterback battle in New York, but it still doesn't seem likely.

Both Jones and Eli Manning got one drive in the Giants' 31-22 preseason win over the Jets, and the rookie sparkled in his NFL preseason debut.

The No. 6 overall pick was 5 of 5 for 67 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The two-time Super Bowl MVP completed his only attempt for three yards and the Giants went three-and-out in Manning's one series.

When asked Friday if a competition could be brewing, coach Pat Shurmur deflected.

"We're not going to play the what ifs, and nothing has changed," Shurmur said. "...Our expectations for (Jones) have not changed. Our situation here has not changed."

So Manning's job is safe for now, but a few more games like Thursday's and Shurmur take another look at his plans.