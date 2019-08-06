Cowboys DE Robert Quinn fractures hand in practice

The Dallas Cowboys, already dealing with another injury to Sean Lee, suffered another blow on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, defensive end Robert Quinn fractured his hand during practice in Oxnard, California and is heading back to Dallas to have surgery.

Quinn, 29, is still expected to be ready for the regular season opener against the New York Giants on Sept. 8, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

The nine-year pro projects to be a key piece on a Dallas defense that includes fellow defensive ends DeMarcus Lawrence and Taco Charlton, middle linebacker Jaylon Smith and weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

The Cowboys acquired Quinn from the Dolphins on March 28 in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick. In his lone season in Miami, Quinn started all 16 games and led the team in sacks (6.5). He also added 38 total tackles and two forced fumbles.