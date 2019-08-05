Cowboys' Sean Lee (MCL) says he'll return 'pretty soon'

Given Sean Lee's extensive injury history, the MCL sprain he's currently dealing with isn't so bad.

"This is one of the more minor things I've dealt with,'' Lee said Sunday, via the Dallas Morning News. "We're just making sure it heals and I can come back and practice right."

Lee was reportedly participating in the Cowboys' walk-through portions of special teams practice, indicating he's closer to a return.

"I don't know for sure," Lee responded when asked when he'll be back. "But I'm sure I'll be out here pretty soon."

Lee is set to play an ancillary role behind Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, and the plan is for the veteran linebacker to aid in a special teams role this season. The 33-year-old took a pay cut in March to remain on the Cowboys' roster.

Lee has missed 51 games due to injury during his nine NFL seasons, but didn't seem worried about the current knee issue wiping out the start of his 2019 campaign.

"It's obviously frustrating, but I've gotten to the point where I'm mature enough to look ahead and not let the frustration mess with my preparation," Lee said. "I'll continue to look at the practice and the goals ahead of me."

After years of watching its defense struggle when Lee went down with injuries, the Cowboys aren't counting on the linebacker to play a vital role, but rather be a mentor and veteran sub when needed.