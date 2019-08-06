Roundup: RB Jerick McKinnon activated from PUP

While he's still yet to take the field for the 49ers in a game that counts in the win-loss column, Jerick McKinnon is a step closer to making his San Francisco debut.

After a torn ACL forced him to miss all of his first season with the Niners, McKinnon was activated from the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Having built up some buzz ahead of the 2018 season after he was acquired from the Vikings, McKinnon will return to a San Francisco backfield in which he competes for carries and reps with Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.

Here are other notes and news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. A pleasant sight came Tuesday at Atlanta Falcons practice, as rookie first-round selection Kaleb McGary was with the team as an observer, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Garafolo added Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said McGary's presence was a good sign and that doctors were "pleased" with the offensive tackle's progress.

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure -- a minimally invasive approach that can correct heart rhythm problems -- on Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that it's going to be a "wait-and-see" in terms of McGary's return as the team has done research on other athletes with similar ailments and their returns have varied.

During his college days at Washington, McGary had two similar procedures.

The Falcons also announced that they have agreed to terms with OL Tommy Doles and placed QB Kurt Benkert on IR. Benkert, who went undrafted out of Virginia in 2018, was in the midst of an impressive run during the Hall of Fame Game last Thursday when he suffered the injury.

2. New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa left Tuesday's practice early with an apparent groin injury. Following the practice, New York coach Adam Gase said Enunwa would have tests on his groin, but that the wideout wanted to return to practice, a possible indicator that the injury is not serious.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams had an MRI on his hip, according to Gase, and the team is keeping him out of practice as a precaution.

3. Rapoport provided an update on Seahawks rookie DE L.J. Collier's "unusual" ankle sprain.

One leftover tidbit from #Seahawks camp yesterday before I head out to #49ers practice: First-round DE LJ Collierâs ankle sprain is unusual because itâs the top of his foot, Iâm told. It rarely happens, but it did for Collier. He has a legit shot at being ready for Week 1. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2019

4. Five-year veteran defensive end Kasim Edebali signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday as the team also announced the placement of DE Joe Ostman (knee) on injured reserve. The team has also signed cornerback Ajene Harris and waived/injured offensive tackle Casey Tucker.

5. The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of offensive tackle Jarron Jones on Tuesday morning as a corresponding move of placing offensive tackle LaAdrian Jones (quad) on injured reserve.

6. Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown (feet) missed practice yet again on Tuesday and told the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken that they are "gathering information" on his injury.

7. New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard (broken thumb) gave reporters an update on his comeback trail Tuesday, stating "I have to hold myself back from time to time." Shepard added he will get another X-ray soon as he's continued practicing with a yellow jersey. "My thumb is broken, but my legs aren't," he said.

8. The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have activated linebacker Jatavis Brown from the active/physically unable to perform list. Brown had a career-high 97 tackles in 10 starts for the Chargers last season.

Coach Anthony Lynn told the media that defensive tackle and first-round pick Jerry Tillery (shoulder) and safety Nasir Adderley (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's preseason opener.

9. The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed punter Brock Miller.

10. Per Falcons reporter William McFadden, coach Dan Quinn expects CB Desmond Trufant (back sprain) to return soon.