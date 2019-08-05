Former Texans RB D'Onta Foreman claimed by Colts

Former Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman is getting another chance to contribute after being claimed off waivers by the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Monday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported the news of the 23-year-old Foreman joining the Colts a day after being waived by the Texans following just two seasons.

A third round selection in 2017, Foreman showed promise his rookie year, totaling 327 yards and two TDs on 78 carries and six receptions for 83 yards, before tearing his Achilles in Week 11. He returned last season in Week 15 against the Eagles but was a non-factor in that game and for the remainder of the season.

Foreman will look to standout in a young running back room that already includes expected starter Marlon Mack, a fellow 2017 pick, and second-year players Nyheim Hines, who has received first-team reps during camp along with Mack, and Jordan Wilkins.