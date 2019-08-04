Roundup: Houston Texans waive RB D'Onta Foreman

In a bold move Sunday morning, the Houston Texans are parting ways with running back D'Onta Foreman .

The Texans waived the 23-year-old running back, the team announced Sunday. The move will create a heated battle for the team's backup role.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

The frustration with RB DâOnta Foreman was evident going back to last season. A bold move that everyone takes notice of so early in camp. https://t.co/zFFg3J5dTP â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

A third-round pick in 2017, Foreman showed promise as a homegrown rookie out of Texas. Foreman, who grew up near Houston, earned substantial playing time as a rookie before tearing his Achilles in Week 11 in 2017. It took more than a year of rehabilitation until Foreman could see the field again late last year, but wasn't vital in the Texans' short playoff run.

With Lamar Miller slated as the starter, Foreman's sudden absence leaves a heated competition for the team's backup spot. Josh Ferguson, Buddy Howell and Taiwan Jones are three veterans vying for the role while undrafted rookies Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon Jr. look to prove their fit to make the roster.

The Texans head to Green Bay this Thursday night in their preseason opener. In correlation to the waiving of Foreman, the Texans also announced the signing of OLB Gimel President .

Here are other news we are monitoring on Sunday:

1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper might practice Sunday if his heel isn't bothering him, coach Jason Garrett said. Guard Zack Martin, who had an MRI on his back, will give the injury "some time". Martin hopes to be back on the field soon.

2. The Jaguars signed RB Roc Thomas to their 90-man roster. Thomas, 23, was cut by the Minnesota Vikings last week, not long after it was revealed the second-year back was given a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. While the suspension still stands for 2019, Thomas will now compete for a roster spot in Jacksonville.

3. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed LB Dee Ford will be out at least another week after undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment to his knee. San Francisco traded a second-round pick for Ford this offseason and signed the pass-rusher to a five-year deal.

4. The Philadelphia Eagles signed LB Asantay Brown and waived CB Alex Brown .

5. The Detroit Lions signed CB Tarvarus McFadden and waived WR Deontez Alexander.

6. The New York Jets have claimed Godwin Igwebuike just a day after the safety was released by the Eagles. Cornerback Jeremy Clark was waived by the Jets in conjunction with the move.