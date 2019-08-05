Ravens pivot, deal Alex Lewis to Jets for 2020 pick

Hours after he announced his pending release from the Baltimore Ravens, it now appears that guard Alex Lewis will actually be traded.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens traded to the New York Jets instead of placing the veteran offensive lineman on waivers. Rapoport also added that the Ravens will acquire a 2020 conditional seventh-round pick in the deal.

Manish Mehta of New York Daily News first reported the news.

Lewis' arrival marks the second move the Jets have made to bolster their offensive line in the last week, the first being the addition of the experienced Ryan Kalil, who Jets management managed to coerce out of retirement.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens in 2016, Lewis started in 8 of his 10 appearances, spending time at left guard and left tackle, during his rookie season before missing all of 2017 with a shoulder injury he suffered during the preseason.

Lewis, 27, bounced back in 2018 with 10 appearances, all of which he started at guard.