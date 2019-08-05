Ravens guard Alex Lewis says he's been released

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from guard Alex Lewis.

The 27-year-old announced Monday that he'd been waived by the franchise that made him a fourth-round pick in 2016.

"Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL," Lewis wrote on Instagram. "It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! 'As one door closes another opens.'"

Lewis opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The Ravens releasing Lewis indicates he passed his physical.

Lewis started 10 games at guard for the Ravens last season after missing the entire 2017 campaign following shoulder surgery. His tenure in Baltimore ends after 18 career starts in two healthy seasons.

The Ravens left guard spot is the shakiest position battle in Baltimore. The tenuous nature was why some reporters believed Lewis had a shot at regaining the job despite missing the start to camp.

With the Ravens moving on from Lewis, the left guard battle is whittled down to Jermaine Eluemunor, James Hurst or rookie Ben Powers. Eluemunor appeared to have the inside track to the gig but has had a rocky start to training camp after reporting out of shape. The Ravens reportedly prefer Hurst as a swing tackle who can enter in six-lineman formations. Powers, a fourth-round pick has been working with the starters early in camp, basically by default. How this situation shakes out will be one to track the rest of the way through the preseason.