Raiders WR Antonio Brown considered day-to-day

Antonio Brown's foot injury shouldn't keep him off the practice field for long.

After visiting a foot specialist on Saturday, the Raiders wide receiver is considered day-to-day, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday.

The news is positive albeit expected for the four-time All-Pro receiver.

Brown had missed the last few days of camp after starting on the non-football injury list with an undisclosed issue and then being cleared to participate on July 28.

Oakland wants to get the party started with its $50 million pass-catcher. But as long as Brown stays away with his fickle foot, the Raiders will have to patiently wait for the rager to get underway.

The Raiders' first preseason game comes against the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 10.