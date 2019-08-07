Instant Debate
Published: Aug. 7, 2019 at 08:56 a.m.
Updated: Aug. 7, 2019 at 09:07 a.m.

Rams, Chargers, Lakers or Clippers: Which Los Angeles team wins next title?

Hollywood got a fresh influx of star power this summer, with Los Angeles' two NBA franchises making a series of blockbuster additions that reshaped the league. The Lakers struck first by acquiring Anthony Davis via trade, giving LeBron James the kind of elite running mate to end the longest playoff drought in the storied franchise's history (six seasons). Not to be outdone, the Clippers signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, giving L.A.'s other NBA team two of the very best two-way players in the game today. This creates a Battle of L.A. situation, with two teams vying for city and league supremacy. Wait a second. This sounds familiar ...

Ah, yes: The City of Angels also boasts a pair of high-octane contenders on the gridiron. Sean McVay's Rams just made it to the Super Bowl in the wunderkind coach's second year at the helm. With the core of that roster remaining intact, Aaron Donald, Jared Goff and Co. are looking to take the next step: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, the Chargers are fresh off a 12-4 season that ended in the Divisional Round with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots. Could 2019 be the year Philip Rivers finally puts a ring on it?

One city, two sports, four top-shelf teams. This begs one question ...

Which L.A. team will win a title next: the Lakers, Clippers, Rams or Chargers?

Philip Rivers and the Bolts are poised to lift the franchise's first Lombardi
The Chargers are smack dab in the middle of their Super Bowl window. They have built a championship roster on both sides of the ball, and Anthony Lynn has done a great job of disciplining and getting the most out of his players. Even if Melvin Gordon doesn't report, Los Angeles will be just fine with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson in the backfield. This unit certainly doesn't lack star power, with Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Hunter Henry in the fold. The defense is loaded with young talent, while veteran (and first-year Charger) Thomas Davis supplies a ton of experience and leadership.
LeBron's still the NBA's best player, while the Rams and Chargers have flaws
The Lakers will host a championship parade before the other three. LeBron James is still the best basketball player in the world. Let's not write him off after a rocky, injury-abbreviated 2018 season. Now he has Anthony Davis, the best big man in the NBA, on his team. Sure, the Clippers also made some offseason moves, but I just can't believe they will win it all next season.

The Rams are a great football team, but we saw them stumble down the stretch. Opponents figured out their blueprint, and now that Todd Gurley will get fewer touches, what do the Rams look like? And the Chargers haven't shown me they can make that final jump late in the year.
Rams' road to a championship less murky than the rest
Of these four teams, the Rams are in the best position to win a title and here's why: Les Snead and Sean McVay have only added to last year's talented roster -- signing Eric Weddle and Clay Matthews on defense -- and they get Cooper Kupp back from injury. The Rams got a taste of sweet success before falling short in Super Bowl LIII. Now, they know how to get there and what it takes to win it all.

The other three teams have a much tougher road to a championship. The Chargers, although they've vastly improved in recent years, are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. Plus, every AFC team must go through Tom Brady in the postseason, and we all know how that song usually ends ... Meanwhile, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers still have to go through the Warriors, who still have a big three without Kevin Durant. Same goes for the Clippers.
Clippers' offseason moves will pay off next June
The Los Angeles Clippers made moves this offseason and now have a well-balanced team. Over the past two seasons, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have each received votes for Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. With these two guys on the floor, the Clippers will be very hard to beat. The Lakers also have a shot at a title next season, more so than the Rams and Chargers.

Football is the ultimate team game and it's much harder to build a title team. In the NBA, one person can take over a game (we've seen this countless times through the years). That doesn't happen the NFL.
Los Angeles' next title won't be won on the gridiron
This one is pretty easy for me. If you want to pick the next Los Angeles team to win a championship, I'm going to pick a team with the biggest star not only in the region but in the world: Mike Trout.

Maybe you've heard of him?

That's right, I'm going with the Los Angeles Angels. I know the Dodgers have been to the past two World Series. And there is a good chance that there will be a third straight team celebrating a World Series title in Chavez Ravine. I mean, a third American League team. I'm not going to say it's going to be the Angels this season. However, since GM Billy Eppler has taken over the organization (and allowed Jerry Dipoto to go up and ruin the Mariners), the Angels farm system has become robust. Double-A phenom Jo Adell is expected to join the club next season (maybe at the end of this year). Shohei Ohtani will rejoin the rotation as a dominant ace next year. (BTW, he's hitting close to .300 with a bunch of bombs since returning from Tommy John surgery this year.) That window is going to be wide open next year.

Oh, wait -- we're not doing baseball? Please forgive me. Lemme reassess ...

OK, I'm going with the Lakers. I really am. For starters, the Lakers team you see right now is not going to be the team that takes the court on Christmas Day. Wait, that's when the NBA season starts, right? Or just when I start paying attention. But the combo of LeBron and AD gives them two of the best five players in the NBA right now. The Lake Show will add more pieces and will not only challenge the Warriors, but will move past them and win the title this year.
Anthony Davis trade makes Lakers an instant contender
I can't say enough about the Lakers' new dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron is the most athletic person in the NBA -- maybe across all sports -- and Davis is a monster under the net and moves amazingly well for someone who's nearly 7-feet tall. With this combination, regardless of who else is on the floor, the Lakers have a real good chance to bring home a title.
