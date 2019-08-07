Rams, Chargers, Lakers or Clippers: Which Los Angeles team wins next title?

Hollywood got a fresh influx of star power this summer, with Los Angeles' two NBA franchises making a series of blockbuster additions that reshaped the league. The Lakers struck first by acquiring Anthony Davis via trade, giving LeBron James the kind of elite running mate to end the longest playoff drought in the storied franchise's history (six seasons). Not to be outdone, the Clippers signed two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and traded for Paul George, giving L.A.'s other NBA team two of the very best two-way players in the game today. This creates a Battle of L.A. situation, with two teams vying for city and league supremacy. Wait a second. This sounds familiar ...

Ah, yes: The City of Angels also boasts a pair of high-octane contenders on the gridiron. Sean McVay's Rams just made it to the Super Bowl in the wunderkind coach's second year at the helm. With the core of that roster remaining intact, Aaron Donald, Jared Goff and Co. are looking to take the next step: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Meanwhile, the Chargers are fresh off a 12-4 season that ended in the Divisional Round with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots. Could 2019 be the year Philip Rivers finally puts a ring on it?

One city, two sports, four top-shelf teams. This begs one question ...

Which L.A. team will win a title next: the Lakers, Clippers, Rams or Chargers?



The Lakers will host a championship parade before the other three. LeBron James is still the best basketball player in the world. Let's not write him off after a rocky, injury-abbreviated 2018 season. Now he has Anthony Davis, the best big man in the NBA, on his team. Sure, the Clippers also made some offseason moves, but I just can't believe they will win it all next season.

The Rams are a great football team, but we saw them stumble down the stretch. Opponents figured out their blueprint, and now that Todd Gurley will get fewer touches, what do the Rams look like? And the Chargers haven't shown me they can make that final jump late in the year.



The Los Angeles Clippers made moves this offseason and now have a well-balanced team. Over the past two seasons, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have each received votes for Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. With these two guys on the floor, the Clippers will be very hard to beat. The Lakers also have a shot at a title next season, more so than the Rams and Chargers.

Football is the ultimate team game and it's much harder to build a title team. In the NBA, one person can take over a game (we've seen this countless times through the years). That doesn't happen the NFL.



+ Follow On Twitter Los Angeles' next title won't be won on the gridiron This one is pretty easy for me. If you want to pick the next Los Angeles team to win a championship, I'm going to pick a team with the biggest star not only in the region but in the world: Mike Trout.



Maybe you've heard of him?



That's right, I'm going with the Los Angeles Angels. I know the Dodgers have been to the past two World Series. And there is a good chance that there will be a third straight team celebrating a World Series title in Chavez Ravine. I mean, a third American League team. I'm not going to say it's going to be the Angels this season. However, since GM Billy Eppler has taken over the organization (and allowed Jerry Dipoto to go up and ruin the Mariners), the Angels farm system has become robust. Double-A phenom Jo Adell is expected to join the club next season (maybe at the end of this year). Shohei Ohtani will rejoin the rotation as a dominant ace next year. (BTW, he's hitting close to .300 with a bunch of bombs since returning from Tommy John surgery this year.) That window is going to be wide open next year.



Oh, wait -- we're not doing baseball? Please forgive me. Lemme reassess ...



