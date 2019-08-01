Training Camp Buzz: Gurley calls Henderson 'a big help'

For the better part of last season, the Los Angeles Rams leaned on just two running backs. It ultimately proved to be too much of a load for one of the NFL's best running backs.

Todd Gurley was arguably the league MVP through mid-November before fading in the final weeks of the regular season, which carried over into the playoffs as he shared carries with journeyman C.J. Anderson. Despite missing two games, Gurley still topped 300 touches. He was one of five running backs to reach that feat, and only Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley averaged more touches per game than Gurley.

The All-Pro back, voted No. 5 in the "Top 100 Players of 2019," acknowledged on Inside Training Camp Live on Thursday that he is grateful to be a on a pitch count in practice heading into Year 5, splitting reps with Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson.

"Obviously, drafting Darrell, that was a big help for me," Gurley said. "... That's going to mean a lot."

Much has been made about Gurley's knee, especially after his trainer confirmed an "arthritic component" limited the 24-year-old back down the stretch last year. Gurley has since downplayed any long-term concerns but said a longer season required him to rest more this offseason, which didn't include OTAs or minicamp.

He's on what's being dubbed "the veteran plan" in the weeks leading up to the season, where he'll skip all preseason contests while taking it day-by-day in practice. It's all part of a new regimen Gurley and the Rams have adopted in hopes of preserving him for the entire year.

"The older you get, the more stuff in your body you start to feel," he said. "You got to start changing your eating habits, the little things, start warming up for practice a little bit more. ... You got to start prepping your body, taking care of yourself off the field a lot more than I used to."

By all accounts, Gurley has looked like himself in training camp. What everyone is waiting to see is how he'll play during the season -- and how often.