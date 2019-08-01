Brees on Michael Thomas' deal: 'Prices keep going up'

Michael Thomas agreed to a contract that makes him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL on Wednesday.

With the New Orleans Saints off yesterday, the first people to query quarterback Drew Brees on the massive contract were children in a crowd at Slidell's Pope John Paul II High school, where the signal-caller was speaking.

Brees was asked whether he thought the 26-year-old was worth that massive contract, which makes him the highest-paid receiver in terms of annual salary in NFL history.

"If your question is: 'Do I want Michael Thomas on my team to be able to throw the ball to him' ... Yes," Brees said with a grin, via NOLA.com's Jeff Nowak.

"Obviously it was a lot of money, prices keep going up, but that's what the market demanded," Brees added. "That's a separate conversation."

Tis what the market demanded, as Thomas slightly outdistanced Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract atop the receiver's market. He could be quickly passed atop the mountain, as the likes of Julio Jones and Amari Cooper are in line for new deals.

Brees is no stranger to what the market demands. The future Hall of Fame quarterback has made $242.133 million in his career, per Over The Cap, and has consistently been paid among the top players in the league since the start of the decade.

The best news for Brees is that his star receiver and most vital target is signed, happy, and ready to chase a Lombardi Trophy.