Roundup: Seahawks first-rounder Collier carted off

The Seattle Seahawks, already thin on the defensive line, suffered another blow to their front seven.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports first-round defensive end L.J. Collier suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. Rapoport adds that Collier is likely to miss the entire preseason due to the injury.

Collier was carted off the field during Tuesday's camp session and reportedly appeared to be in a lot of pain after suffering what looked to be a lower leg injury.

According to beat writer Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, a team spokesman announced that Collier was being further evaluated and that an official update would not be immediately provided. The Seahawks do not practice Wednesday.

Collier, the 29th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is projected to be an integral of Seattle's starting lineup, especially with defensive tackle Jarran Reed set to miss the first six games of the season due to suspension.

During his four years at TCU, Collier contributed 14.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for a loss and 82 total tackles.

Here are other news items we are monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is cleared for training camp.

The Chicago Bears' free-agent acquisition slated to start at safety was removed from the physically unable to perform list along with offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings on Tuesday, the team announced.

Clinton-Dix landed on the PUP list after suffering a knee sprain at the end of the offseason program. There was never serious thought that the 26-year-old safety would miss Week 1. Tuesday's news confirms he'll be good to go as the Bears defend their NFC North title.

Set to replace Adrian Amos alongside star Eddie Jackson as the Bears starting safety, Clinton-Dix can now fully immerse himself in Chuck Pagano's defense as the Bears press towards the preseason.

Clemmings, slated as veteran depth along O-line, entered camp with a knee issue.

2. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard practiced while wearing a yellow jersey and gloves on both hands during team drills on Tuesday. This marks his first practice since suffering a thumb fracture last week.

3. Jamison Crowder (foot) has been medically cleared and is expected to return to practice on Wednesday, the The New York Jets announced. Crowder left Monday's practice.

The Jets also announced multiple transactions on Tuesday as they signed offensive lineman Ryan Anderson and cornerback Dee Delaney and waived linebacker Jeff Allison and offensive lineman Toa Lobendahn.

4. Kansas Chiefs Pro Bowl right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who left practice early Monday, is considered day-to-day with back spasms, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, adding that it does not appear to be a concern. In Schwartz' stead, Cam Erving has stepped in.

5. Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage, who emerged as a potential starter, left practice with trainers on Tuesday after getting banged up.

6. The New Orleans Saints signed veteran running back Robert Kelley. Per NFL Network's James Palmer, Kelley is donning No. 37 at practice. Undrafted rookie receiver Emmanuel Butler, who had looked impressive thus far in camp, injured his calf on Tuesday. After a stop on the sideline to examine the injury and an attempt to run it off, Butler was taken inside, Palmer reported.

Following practice, coach Sean Payton confirmed the signing of Kelly along with receiver Travis Dural, announced the team had waived defensive back Chris Campbell with an injury designation and put running back Buck Allen on injured reserve.

7. The Oakland Raiders announced the signing of defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks on Tuesday. Westbrooks is coming off five seasons with the Rams and played in all 16 games over the past three seasons. The Raiders also waived defensive tackle Ronald Ollie -- of Last Chance U fame -- and tight end Erik Swoope.

8. Defensive back Jimmie Ward has been activated from the active/physically unable to perform list, the San Francisco 49ers announced.

NFL Network's MJ Acosta also reported that defensive end Dee Ford was pulled late in practice as he has quad and finger injuries.

9. The Detroit Lions announced the signing of rookie defensive tackle Frederick Jones, an undrafted free agent out of Florida State previously with the Jets, and the subsequent release of receiver Brandon Reilly.

10. The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed cornerback Tony Lippett and linebacker Chris Worley. Lippett, a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins where he spent two seasons before playing with the Giants last season, has played in 28 career games (13 starts) and totaled 81 tackles, 12 passes defensed and four interceptions.

11. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Chris Covington (hamstring) has been taken off the NFI list and resumed camp activities.

12. The Indianapolis Colts have signed WR Roger Lewis and G Ian Silberman and waived LB Drew Lewis and G William Poehls.

13. In addition to signing LB Andre Branch, the Arizona Cardinals announced that undrafted rookie LB Dante Booker will be removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list. He was placed on the PUP list July 20.

14. Buffalo Bills guard Isaac Asiata announced his retirement. A fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2017, he played two seasons in Miami and was signed before training camp by the Bills.