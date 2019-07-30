Cardinals ink LB Andre Branch to 1-year deal

Linebacker Andre Branch found a new home Tuesday, signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

Branch had been connected to the Cardinals since June when he took a visit with the team. Arizona was the only franchise Branch met with in the offseason after being released by the Dolphins in March.

Adding another pass-rushing veteran to go along with Chandler Jones and free agent addition Terrell Suggs should give the Cards solid depth on the edge.

Branch, 30, played the past three seasons with the Dolphins and appeared in 44 games (26 starts) and had 97 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Prior to his stay in Miami, Branch was drafted 38th overall by the Jaguars in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He played his first four seasons in Jacksonville before signing as a free agent with the Dolphins before the 2016 season.