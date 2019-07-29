Camp Buzz: Practices amp up as full pads go on

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» From Pop Warner to high school and then college and finally the NFL, everything's different and everything's real in the realm of football when full pads are put on.

A good many NFL teams donned full pads for the first time on Monday.

There's more anticipation and excitement ahead of the first practice in pads, whether it's with the veterans who know what happens on the field going forward is what really matters or the fresh-faced rookies getting a crash course in a new level of physicality.

"First day of pads, man, everybody's excited like we're feeling like a kid again, just out here first time putting pads on," Dolphins defensive back Xavien Howard said via the team account. "So we're enjoying that."

Heading into his fourth season, Howard might feel like a kid again, but the first day of pads is nothing new.

For a rookie like Dolphins third-round pick Michael Deiter, however, it's a brave new world on the gridiron for the third-round pick.

"It was a lot different," Deiter said. "The physicality it's there. It's people's ability to get off blocks, it happens way faster, they're way more athletic and they're a little bit more physical, there's no denying that."

With 38 days until kickoff, the pads are on from the west coast to the east ...

... and all points in between.

» Injuries, releases and everything in between have free agents taking visits as training camp is still in its infancy.

Released by the Lions on Saturday morning, running back Theo Riddick was visiting with the Broncos and taking a physical on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Broncos have a position battle brewing at tailback between second-year talents Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, but Riddick, a proven pass-catcher out of the backfield, could provide an added dimension and experience.

Journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson also had a visit Monday, but left the Ravens without a contract despite them offering him one, Rapoport reported.

With backup Robert Griffin III sustaining a fracture in his thumb, Baltimore brought in Johnson for a visit after he looked impressive with the Redskins last year (after a three-season hiatus from the NFL). But with Griffin likely due back by the start of the season, Johnson didn't feel it was the right opportunity, Rapoport added.

» There's a plenty of pressure resting upon the shoulders of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as he enters the 2019 season leading an offense infused with an abundance of new talent at the skill position.

But he looked plenty relaxed Monday when he dropped by during Inside Training Camp Live coverage to say hello to his older brother David, along with Rhett Lewis and Steve Mariucci.

Smoothie in hand, rocking no sleeves, the Raiders QB was all smiles for the first day of pads and the first day practicing with Antonio Brown.

"I'm sure you'll see him," Derek said. "Just know the connection's there."

» Zeke watch carries on in Oxnard, California.

Starting with Ezekiel Elliott missing the team flight on Thursday, moving to Friday's absence on report day and then Saturday's first day of practice, the standout running back's holdout has plodded forward.

On Monday, NFL Network's Jane Slater checked in to say there's no imminent conclusion, but no reason to panic.

For those wondering, itâs Monday 8am on the west coast. Day 3 of practice and still no Zeke counteroffer. Iâm told no need to panic. This one is just a slow process per a source informed. #Cowboys #zekewatch â Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 29, 2019

» Just don't call him Vinny.

The Buccaneers announced Monday that they had signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde. No, not the 21-season NFL veteran who played six seasons with the Bucs (the first of his seven teams), but his son, Vincent.

Vincent started eight games for the Great Danes of the University of Albany as a senior in 2018 with 1,714 and 11 touchdowns. As the elder Testaverde started at the University of Miami, so too did Vincent before moving on to Albany. Now he's starting his pro career where his father did, as well.

» Patrick Mahomes can seemingly do it all.

The reigning NFL MVP has showcased mind-spinning throws from all angles and even dabbled with some left-handed tosses.

But on Monday, as the Chiefs donned full pads, Mahomes brought the wood. Or at least Tyrann Mathieu took a Mahomes "hit" like the QB delivered it with some force.

» Receiver D.J. Moore reached back and grabbed a highlight-reel catch at Panthers training camp on Monday. QB Cam Newton tested the traffic over the middle of the end zone and Moore hauled in the one-handed buzz-worthy grab.

» As training camp burns on, so too does the summer. With July winding down and August on the horizon, weather is at the forefront, be it humidity or heat -- or both. And even for superstar veterans, it adds to the grind.

Life in Texas:

Take a shower... walk outside... need another shower. â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 29, 2019

Then again, if you're a youngster who gets a chance to hit training camp like the pros you root for, even a little rain's not going to stop you when you're rocking your Khalil Mack jersey.

» Introducing Furrreddie Kitchens!

Other than the hashtag (#BrownsCamp), Furrredie Kitchens doesn't have much to do with training camp. Nonetheless, the Browns should be commended for getting the word out on this adorable young lady, who's looking for a great home and up for adoption.

» The sushi catch is real.

As NFL Network's James Palmer spoke with Texans standout wideout DeAndre Hopkins, the All-Pro spoke on his chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. That included the "sushi catch," in which Watson tossed sushi to Hopkins, who, of course, hauled in the toss with a pair of chopsticks.

"A lot of people think the sushi catch was fake. It was actually real -- it was the first try."

Whether or not Hopkins' sushi-catching skills aided in his 99 Madden rating remains unknown, however.

chatting with @deandrehopkins. Never drops a football or a piece of sushi thrown his way by @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/2Ognn5uRbF â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 29, 2019

» Greatness is expected from the NBA's No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson.

Having previously taken in Saints practices, Williamson, who was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, got the chance to catch throws from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time as he played a little catch with the ageless wonder named Drew Brees.

With the free-agent signing of tight end Jared Cook, the TE position seems to be locked up in New Orleans, but a little practice never hurts.

» Another day of training camp, another Le'Veon Bell sighting.

The Jets running back showed off his speed on this carry. Got to get ready for those 500 carries every chance there is, right?