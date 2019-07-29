Roundup: Patriots restructure Marcus Cannon's deal

New York Jets free-agent acquisition Jamison Crowder is dealing with a foot injury once again.

Crowder left the practice field Monday after injuring his foot -- reporters on the scene indicated it appeared to be his left foot. Coach Adam Gase said after practice that the receiver is being evaluated and will undergo an MRI.

The 26-year-old wideout missed seven games in 2018 while dealing with a right ankle injury with the Washington Redskins.

The Jets signed the veteran slot receiver to provide playmaking for quarterback Sam Darnold.

"Everyone knows how quick he is, but man, he's fast too. And I think he can hit another gear," Darnold said Monday of Crowder.

If the training camp injury turns up minor, Crowder projects as one of Darnold's top targets in Gase's offense.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. The New England Patriots have restructured the contract of veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon, guaranteeing $4.5 million of his 2019 compensation, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Monday, per a source familiar with the negotiations. In addition, the team added incentives that could boost the total value of Cannon's deal, which runs through the end of the 2021 season, to $24 million.

Cannon, 31, has started 54 regular season games for New England, including 13 last season, since being selected in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. The 6-6, 355-pounder started throughout the 2018 postseason for the Patriots, culminating with the team's Super Bowl LIII victory over the Rams. He earned second-team All-Pro honors following the 2016 season, after which New England also won the Super Bowl.

2. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he believes Keith Reaser suffered an Achilles tear on Monday. Reaser was one of the first former AAF players to sign with an NFL team. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz left practice early after his back locked up, per Reid.

3. Houston Texans removed safety Justin Reid from the non-football injury list. Reid was placed on the list following a car accident earlier this month.

4. With Robert Griffin III sidelined, the Baltimore Ravens are expected to sign quarterback Joe Callahan, pending a physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed.

5. Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters that receiver John Ross is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury. The team website indicated Sunday that Ross could miss up to two weeks due to the injury.

Bengals linebacker Noah Dawkins passed his physical and is expected to return to practice today, the team announced.

6. Free-agent running back Alfred Morris is slated to visit the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Two other teams are also interested in the RB, Rapoport adds.

7. A day after being carted off the practice field with an apparent right leg injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Orion Stewart confirmed in an Instagram post that he tore his ACL. Stewart is also a former AAF player.

8. Cleveland Browns linebacker Genard Avery (ankle) sat out of practice while running back Kareem Hunt (groin) remains on the NFI list and is nearing a return to practice.

9. The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of TE Kyle Carter. In a corresponding move, the team released LB Juwan Foggie.

10. Robert Nkemdiche, two days after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, cleared waivers and is officially a free agent on Monday.