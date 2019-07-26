Ravens' Lamar Jackson looks to silence doubters in '19

Lamar Jackson wasn't good enough as a passer last season -- and he's making a point to change that in 2019.

"You guys saw me last year. I was horrible. A lot of ducks," Jackson said Friday, via ESPN. "It's been better. A lot of tight spirals."

The Ravens traded former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco in March, which was a sign of their confidence in Jackson improving and becoming a long-term NFL quarterback.

Last season, Jackson started seven games, throwing six touchdowns and three interceptions, but fumbling a league-high 12 times. His 75.1 passing yards per game ranked 51st in the NFL.

Despite the struggles, the Ravens went 6-1 and secured a Wild Card berth with Jackson leading the way. There's no doubt that he helped change the fate of a 4-5 team.

"I look back at being 22 years old, and I could have only hoped to have Lamar Jackson's poise and balance," coach John Harbaugh said. "He is who he is. He doesn't get flustered. He doesn't get fazed. It's never too big for him. I'm kind of blown away by that part of him."

"My thing with him is I don't want to get caught up in, 'You got to be a pocket passer, you got to be this,'" Ravens safety Earl Thomas said. "No, Lamar, you be who you are. Be special. If you have to take off, take off. Make the defense work."

But to be more than a one-and-done this season, they need more from Jackson. The 2018 first-rounder hears the haters and is on a mission to change the narrative surrounding him.

"It motivates me a lot," Jackson said of hearing about his doubters. "Make them eat their words, that's all."