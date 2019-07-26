Roundup: Dolphins ink WR Allen Hurns to 1-year deal

Allen Hurns didn't take long to catch on with another team.

Officially released Wednesday by the Cowboys, Hurns signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins, Miami announced Friday. His new deal is worth up to $3 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Cowboys would be parting ways with Hurns following just one season in Dallas that ended with a hard-to-watch ankle injury in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Seahawks.

By Rapoport's account, Hurns' ankle is ready to go and his quick signing by the Dolphins would support that.

Heading into his sixth season, Hurns, who had a 1,000-yard season in 2015 with Jacksonville, joins a Dolphins receiving corps that features likely starters Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker with Brice Butler in the slot and the explosive Albert Wilson returning from injury.

The Dolphins also activated safety T.J. McDonald off the physically unable to perform list.

Here is other roster news we're tracking Friday:

1. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is off the physically unable to perform list and back at practice Friday.

2. Running back Corey Grant has agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers, per his agent. Grant has spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 81 career attempts.

3. The Washington Redskins signed linebacker Myles Humphrey, who spent the 2018 season on the Ravens and Giants practice squads after going undrafted in 2018.

4. The Indianapolis Colts signed free-agent linebacker Drew Lewis, the team announced. Lewis previously participated in the Texans' 2019 offseason program before being waived last week. In a corresponding move, the team waived linebacker Tre Thomas.

5. The Denver Broncos are signing wide receiver Nick Williams, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, via a source. He played for the Rams and Titans last year and has 30 career receptions over five seasons. He previously played under Broncos OC Rich Scangarello in 2015 with the Falcons.