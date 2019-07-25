Redskins to host ex-Raiders left tackle Donald Penn

The Redskins are preparing for the worst.

With left tackle Trent Williams in the midst of a holdout and his long-term status up in the air, Washington is set to host free-agent offensive lineman Donald Penn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The 12-year veteran is looking for a new home after being released by the Raiders this spring.

There certainly could be a need in D.C. as Williams isn't expected to report to training camp. Redskins coach Jay Gruden recently intimated Williams is upset about how the team's medical staff dealt with a health scare from the spring. Rapoport has reported the perennial Pro Bowler is also seeking a new deal.

Penn made consecutive Pro Bowls as recently as the 2016-17 seasons but was limited to just four games last year because of a groin injury. He was also moved to right tackle before last season after Oakland drafted Kolton Miller in the first round of the 2018 draft.