Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott not on team plane to camp

The Dallas Cowboys plane to Los Angeles took off Thursday without Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that the running back was not on the team flight, where they will travel for the start of training camp Friday in Oxnard, CA.

Elliott has until Friday morning to report to camp, and it's notable that players in the past have chosen to fly on their own and meet the team in California. Whether this is Zeke's plan remains unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

Coach Jason Garrett said Wednesday he anticipated Elliott being on the team charter. He anticipated incorrectly.

Elliott has reportedly been considering a training camp holdout as his contract extension is negotiated. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week that "all options are still on the table," including a holdout.

Now the question is whether Elliott, who wants a new contract with two years left on his deal, reports Friday or decides to hold out, joining the likes of Melvin Gordon, Michael Thomas, Yannick Ngakoue and Trent Williams skipping the start of camp in hopes of getting new pacts.