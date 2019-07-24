Cowboys optimistic Ezekiel Elliott will travel with team

When the Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard, CA, on Thursday in anticipation of the start of training camp, they expect Ezekiel Elliott to be physically present.

Amidst the running back's contract extension negotiations, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told reporters Wednesday that he "anticipate[s]" Elliott will be on the plane with the team, adding, "I've heard nothing different on that."

Garrett's comments echo reporting from NFL Network's Jane Slater, via sources informed of Elliott's plans, that the Cowboys are "optimistic" that the running back will on the team plane on Thursday.

Elliott has reportedly been considering a training camp holdout as his contract extension is negotiated. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week that "all options are still on the table," including a holdout.

The Cowboys running back is entering the second-to-last year of his rookie deal and is angling to be the highest-paid running back in football. Elliott is owed $3.853 million this season and $9.099 million on the fifth-year option in 2020.

Dallas officially opens training camp to rookies and veterans on Friday, July 26.