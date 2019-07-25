Injuries: Steelers' T.J. Watt (hamstring) placed on PUP

The thumb injury Julian Edelman suffered initially described as "mild trauma" is slightly more severe.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that Edelman is recovering from a broken thumb, per sources informed of the issue.

The Patriots receiver injured the thumb playing catch three weeks ago, per Rapoport.

Edelman was spotted at his youth camp over the weekend wearing a small brace on the left thumb.

The break happening three weeks ago means recovery is already underway and Edelman should only miss a few more weeks. He'll be fine for the season, adds Rapoport.

We wouldn't expect the 11-year pro to do much this preseason -- if he participates at all -- coming off the broken thumb. For a player of Edelman's caliber, his rapport with Tom Brady, and his knowledge of the offense, the missed time shouldn't be a big deal in the grand scheme of the Patriots chasing the team's seventh Super Bowl trophy.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Thursday:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has been placed on the PUP list after experiencing tightness in his hamstring, the team announced Thursday.

"T.J. Watt did experience some tightness in his left hamstring after the completion of the last rep (of the team's run test on Thursday), so we may PUP him and put him on the PUP List saying that he is not available at the initial onset tomorrow morning," coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday. "He may be on for a very short period of time. We are evaluating that as we speak.

"Again, he was able to complete the test, he just expressed some tightness there at the end, so we will do what is appropriate from that stand point."

2. New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a fractured thumb in practice and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis, the team announced. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Shepard's timetable for recovery will approach the start of the season, making him questionable to play Week 1. Shepard was third on the team in receiving in 2018 and is slated to be its top wide receiver target in 2019.

3. Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt is practicing on Day 1 of training camp, per multiple reports. He passed his physical and was removed from the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Rookie linebacker Jamal Davis also passed his physical and was moved from the non-football illness list to the active roster.

4. Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia said defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Darius Slay will start training camp on the NFI list.

5. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said running back Frank Gore (foot) has been removed from the NFI list and will practice today after passing his physical Thursday morning. Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Gore: "He's making progress. He's done a great job this offseason getting himself to where he is right now."

6. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wideout Calvin Ridley has a "tight hamstring" but doesn't expect him to miss any time, according to team reporter Kelsey Conway.

7. Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton is not practicing Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

8. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) will begin training camp on the PUP list. With Mills inactive, corner Ronald Darby (ACL) will practice after being a PUP list candidate earlier this week

9. The New Orleans Saints are signing former Jets linebacker Josh Martin, Rapoport reports. Martin recently worked out for the team.

10. The New York Jets moved cornerback Brian Poole off of the active/non-football injury list, the team announced Thursday. The Jets also waived defensive lineman Fred Jones.