Jaguars place Telvin Smith on reserve/retired list

The Jacksonville Jaguars will officially press forward without Telvin Smith.

The team placed the linebacker on the reserve/retired list Wednesday as they opened up training camp.

Smith announced in May that he's going to sit out the 2019 campaign to "get (his) world in order."

The Jags placing Smith on the reserve list does not preclude him from returning at some point this season, but indicates he has not moved off his plans to take a year sabbatical.

Smith, who turned 28 in April, was set to enter his sixth pro season after entering the league as a 2014 fifth-round pick.

The Jags also officially placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on the team's reserve/did not report list. The young pass rusher is holding out of training camp in hopes of securing a long-term contract.