Jags' Yannick Ngakoue will hold out of training camp

Yannick Ngakoue will withhold his services from the Jacksonville Jaguars to start training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the Jags' pass rusher will not report to training camp with teammates today, per a source informed of the situation.

Ngakoue skipped mandatory minicamp in June after contract desires weren't met. He'd previously attended some OTA practices early this spring but has since been determined to sit out until he gets paid.

Paid he should get.

Ngakoue is one of the best young pass rushers in the entire NFL. The 24-year-old has generated 29.5 sacks and 193 total QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, over his first three seasons. Ngakoue's 29.5 sacks are tops among players from his draft class, a group that includes Joey Bosa, DeForest Buckner and Chris Jones.

The former third-rounder enters the final year of his rookie contract slated to make just a hair over $2 million. He's worth well more than that. After watching pass rushers Frank Clark and Demarcus Lawrence get handed $100 million contracts this offseason, Ngakoue wants his payday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported details on the Jaguars' most recent offer to Ngakoue ahead of camp.

The #Jaguars offered DE Yannick Ngakoue a short-term deal worth over $19 million per year with $50M-plus over the first two years before talks broke off yesterday, per league source. Ngakoue not reporting with his teammates today. If/when he does, it may be on his rookie deal. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2019

Ngakoue is subject to $40,000 fines for each day of training camp missed (subject to team discretion).

Unlike Melvin Gordon's situation, there is no discussion about Ngakoue's positional value. Everyone knows his immense worth, especially his teammates. At least one thinks the situation will work itself out.

"You would love to come into a team where everybody is paid, everybody is happy and everything is good, but we're kind [of] at that time where it's up for Yannick," linebacker Myles Jack said, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. "His situation is dire. He's a pass rusher, and he's produced. He's rightfully deserving, but I feel like the Jaguars will get it right. But I feel like once that ball gets snapped, everyone is going to be thinking football."

While Jack sits on the optimistic side of the fence, the team holds the leverage. With the threat of the franchise tag the next two seasons, the Jags could try to dictate favorable terms. Ngakoue's only leverage is withholding services. Today that play begins.

The Jaguars officially placed Ngakoue on the did not report list on Wednesday.