Mark Sanchez retiring from NFL after 10 seasons

The Sanchize is finished for good.

Veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring after 10 years in the NFL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The former quarterback is reportedly taking a college football analyst job at ABC/ESPN, per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

The No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets in 2009 after leaving USC early (much to the chagrin of then-coach Pete Carroll), Sanchez was hailed as the signal-caller who would finally end the cycle of QB-poverty for Gang Green.

Dubbed "Sanchize," the franchise quarterback got off to a good start under Rex Ryan, helping the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship games in his first two seasons, which included playoff wins over Peyton Manning's Colts, Tom Brady's Patriots, Carson Palmer's Bengals, and Philip Rivers' Chargers. The hype surrounding those first two seasons rose to a palpable level after Ryan's defense did most of the hefty lifting. As the Jets attempted to give Sanchez more responsibility, the QB's career took a nosedive.

The lasting, most indelible memory most of the public will have of Sanchez is the infamous "Butt Fumble," on Thanksgiving, 2012, against the New England Patriots, in which the QB ran directly into the rear-end of his guard Brandon Moore, and lost the ball that was returned for a defensive touchdown.

After five seasons with the Jets, it became clear Sanchez was not the franchise QB he'd been crowned when drafted. The Sanchize then became a journeyman and veteran mentor. He played two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles, starting 10 total games, one year as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys and another with the Chicago Bears.

Last year, the 32-year-old latched on to the Washington Redskins. After injuries decimated Jay Gruden's QB room, Sanchez was forced onto the field, where it was immediately clear he no longer belonged. In his lone start, the signal-caller lasted less than three quarters, completing six of 14 attempts for 38 yards, took five sacks and threw two interceptions before being benched in a blowout loss to the New York Giants. He never saw the field again.

Sanchez ends his decade-long career in the NFL compiling 15,357 yards on 56.6 completion percentage with 86 TDs, 89 INTs and a 73.2 passer rating.