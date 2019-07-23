Darius Slay to report to Lions camp Wednesday

The Detroit Lions' two big-name holdouts during June won't eschew reporting for team training camp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that corner Darius Slay will report with the rest of his teammates on Wednesday, per a source informed of the decision.

On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that defense tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison said he would report on time.

Each star player skipped mandatory minicamp in hopes of landing a new deal. Each player has two years left on his remaining contract. Each player is repped by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who reportedly met with the Lions brass late last week.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Detroit brass agreed to sweeten the pot this season or whether both players simply decided the holdout was no longer viable. Potential fines for missing mandatory minicamp in June are at the team's discretion -- the CBA allows clubs to fine up to $88,650 for missing the full three days. It's possible the team could fine each player all, part, or none of that amount. Reporting to training camp on time avoids the potential fine of $40,000 per day missed.

Slay is scheduled to make a base salary of $12.55 million this year and $10 million in 2020, and has per-game roster bonuses totaling $250,000 each season, per Over The Cap.

With both vital players reporting, Lions coach Matt Patricia avoided an inauspicious start to his second season in charge in Detroit.