Lions' Damon Harrison plans to report to training camp

If you're a Detroit Lions fan in search of good news following Trey Flowers' setback, then you're in luck.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison, whom the team acquired last October from the Giants in exchange for a conditional 2019 fifth-round draft pick, will participate in training camp Wednesday after sitting out of minicamp, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Harrison, along with cornerback Darius Slay, chose to forgo June's mandatory workouts in hopes of negotiating a contract upgrade. Pelissero added that Slay's status is still to be determined, but "Snacks" will be involved despite there being no indication that a new deal is on its way.

Harrison is viewed as a "culture changer," according to coach Matt Patricia, and his inclusion in the team's activities will be vital as he begins his first full season in Detroit. In his first game as a Lion against the Seahawks in Week 8, Harrison registered his first sack of 2018 and went on to finish the second half of the season on a high note, contributing 3.5 sacks, 50 total tackles and seven QB hits.

An undrafted prospect in the 2012 NFL Draft, Harrison, 30, spent four seasons with the Jets before signing a 5-year contract worth $9.25 million per year with the Giants in March 2016. Throughout his seven-year career, Harrison has played in 102 games with 95 starts and totaled 9.0 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles and 22 QB hits.