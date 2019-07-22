Julio Jones, Deion Jones still dealing with foot injuries

The Atlanta Falcons opened training camp practices Monday, but two key players remained with the rehab group.

Julio Jones and Deion Jones were both dressed for practice with helmets but worked on the side field with the team training staff, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official website.

Coach Dan Quinn said after practice that neither player's issue was serious.

"(Julio) and Deion are still working, coming off of foot injuries," he said. "So we are going to do, at all cost, with every player always take great care of them. Looking forward and them getting ready. As the practices go, we'll ramp them up into the space that we need to. Neither of them participated in the offseason program due to their foot injury, or rehab, in both cases. So when they're getting closer they'll get more (work)."

It's hardly a big deal for two veterans to be eased into workouts, especially given their injury history and status on the squad. Deion Jones was relegated to just six games in 2018 due to a foot injury. While the linebacker was able to return at the end of the season, there is no rush to push the key defender early in camp after the Falcons just handed him a new contract.

Julio Jones, meanwhile, reported for camp despite not yet getting a new deal. Quinn noted that Julio working with the rehab group had nothing to do with any contract situation. On July 26 of last year, the Falcons and Jones reworked his contract. The Falcons have insisted throughout the offseason they'd get a deal done with the superstar receiver before the start of the season.

During practice, veteran safety J.J. Wilcox was seen limping off the field with the help of teammates. Quinn said he did not yet have an update on Wilcox's status after practice.

Falcons defensive tackle Michael Bennett, who went down in practice today, suffered a broken ankle and is out indefinitely, Rapoport reported, per sources informed.

It was a whirlwind day for the Falcons, who added to their defense after losing Bennett, as Rapoport reported they signed free-agent defensive end Allen Bailey to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million. Rapoport added he will get $6 million this year with $3.5 guaranteed.

Bailey played eight seasons with the Chiefs prior to this offseason and started 13 games last year with six sacks.

Here are other injuries and transactions we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

1. The Detroit Lions have placed defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced. Flower underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

2. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks due to a left thumb injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Giardi report.

3. The Vikings have waived running back Roc Thomas, who was recently suspended for three games for violation of the league policy on substances of abuse, Rapoport reported.

4. Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, the team announced. Evans suffered a toe injury that ended his 2018 season and did not practice with the team during offseason workouts.

5. The Titans placed defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) and kicker Ryan Succop on the PUP list to start camp, the team announced. Tennessee also placed first-round pick Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list. Simmons suffered a torn ACL in February.

6. The Packers have placed first-round rookie defensive back Darnell Savage on the non-football illness list, Rapoport reported. It is a "very minor" situation and he is expected to be back soon.

7. Bills running back Frank Gore has been put on the NFI list.

8. Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods was put on the reserve/retired list per the NFL transactions wire. Woods was an undrafted rookie who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine at 4.29 seconds.