Patrick Mahomes reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's no-look pass

Print
  • By Nick Toney
More Columns >

There isn't much Patrick Mahomes II loves more than a good FitzMagic show.

The Chiefs' star quarterback found out Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fellow no-look passing aficionado and immediately tweeted his support.

This daring throw is just the logical next step Fitzpatrick's late-career renaissance. His swagger levels have been off the charts since he wore DeSean Jackson's jumpsuit to a press conference last year.

So when he embarks on his annual mid-September hot streak, Fitzpatrick might feature Mahomes' signature throw a bit more. It was awfully effective for the Chiefs.

Think Mahomes II is sitting idly by as 14-year veterans cramp his style? Think again. He's back in the lab to develop the next coverage-punking pass.

Good luck to defensive coordinators everywhere if the MVP and the Harvard product figure it out at the same time.

Print

Headlines

The previous element was an advertisement.

NFL Shop
0 / 0