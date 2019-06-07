Patrick Mahomes reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's no-look pass

There isn't much Patrick Mahomes II loves more than a good FitzMagic show.
The Chiefs' star quarterback found out Ryan Fitzpatrick is a fellow no-look passing aficionado and immediately tweeted his support.
This is legendary! ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/ZEyrGPUkwRâ Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 6, 2019
This daring throw is just the logical next step Fitzpatrick's late-career renaissance. His swagger levels have been off the charts since he wore DeSean Jackson's jumpsuit to a press conference last year.
So when he embarks on his annual mid-September hot streak, Fitzpatrick might feature Mahomes' signature throw a bit more. It was awfully effective for the Chiefs.
NO-LOOK MAHOMES ï¿½ï¿½ @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/NpHJJs04EKâ The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 9, 2018
Think Mahomes II is sitting idly by as 14-year veterans cramp his style? Think again. He's back in the lab to develop the next coverage-punking pass.
here is a normal way to throw a football pic.twitter.com/M74TrJSxsgâ TOM MARTIN â¢ï¸ (@TomKCTV5) June 6, 2019
Good luck to defensive coordinators everywhere if the MVP and the Harvard product figure it out at the same time.
