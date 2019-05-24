Gerald McCoy leaves Cleveland without contract

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy's free-agent tour is off and running.

McCoy, who was recently released by the Buccaneers, spent time Friday visiting with the Cleveland Browns, but left without a contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

According to Pelissero, McCoy's and the Browns had a good meeting and talks are still ongoing.

Previously, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers were other teams to express interest in signing the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.

Should the decision come down to money, the Browns could find themselves in the best position -- at least in terms of cap room.

Of the three teams, the Browns have the most salary cap space with $33.3 million. The Bengals sit on $22.7 million and the Panthers bring up the rear with $9 million.