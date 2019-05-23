Bengals' Alex Redmond suspended 4 games for PEDs

The Cincinnati Bengals will start the season without guard Alex Redmond.

The NFL suspended Redmond four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, the team announced Thursday.

Redmond, who started 15 games at right guard in 2018, recently re-signed a one-year deal to return to Cincinnati as an exclusive rights free agent.

The Bengals, though, are covered when considering the team signed guard John Miller to a three-year, $16.5 million deal during free agency. Miller is an upgrade over Redmond.