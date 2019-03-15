Roundup: Bengals sign G John Miller for three years

After inconsistent play on the offensive line in 2018, the Cincinnati Bengals shored up the unit with an interior player.

The Bengals have signed guard John Miller to a three-year, $16.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The team later made the news official.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Miller spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, starting in 47 games at right guard. The Bengals likely view Miller as an upgrade over Alex Redmond, who drew 15 starts at right guard in 2018.

Miller represents the second move in free agency that the Bengals made for the front five. Earlier in the week, the team re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart to a three-year deal.

Consistency on the offensive line is needed for the 2019 season when considering Bengals signal-callers Andy Dalton and Jeff Driskel were sacked a combined 37 times in 2018.

Here are other transactions we're monitoring Friday:

1. Defensive end Adrian Clayborn posted on his Twitter account that he's been released by the Patriots. He played one season in New England following three with the Falcons.

2. The Tennessee Titans announced they are releasing guard Josh Kline, who started 46 games for over the past three seasons.

3. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signing of tight end Geoff Swaim, who spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

4. The New York Jets brought back kicker Chandler Catanzaro to replace Jason Myers, who made the Pro Bowl last season. Catanzaro, who spent the 2018 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers, played for the Jets in 2017.

5. The Houston Texans signed cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Boddy-Calhoun started 21 games over the past three seasons for the Browns.

6. The Denver Broncos are re-signing tight end Jeff Heuerman to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Rapoport reported, per a source.

7. The Oakland Raiders announced that they have signed unrestricted free agent wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Nelson spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, recording 81 receptions for 1,439 yards in 56 career games.