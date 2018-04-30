London Games season ticket news

8 TEAMS, 4 GAMES, 2 STADIUMS

Don't miss the 2019 London Games

It's ticket time! Some of the biggest names in the NFL are heading to London this autumn as we stage two games at Wembley Stadium and our first two at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The action kicks off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6 with a clash of two of the most iconic franchises in the league - the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders, a matchup that sees Chicago's defensive superstar Khalil Mack take on his former team. A week later, quarterback Cam Newton brings a Carolina Panthers team featuring our own Efe Obada to London for the first time to face Jameis Winston's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are now led by popular head coach Bruce Arians.

The focus turns to Wembley on October 27, when reigning NFC champions Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals. One week later, it is the Houston Texans' turn to make their London debut when JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, now led by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles.

We listened to fans' concerns during last year's season ticket renewal window and have decided that the simplest approach is to separate season tickets for each stadium. Therefore we will no longer be offering a priority window to Wembley season ticket holders for NFL season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A positive from this is that we will be giving everyone an equal opportunity to purchase up to a max of 6 per person.

WEMBLEY TICKETS

Wembley season ticket renewals begin on May 28 until June 3, with new season ticket holders able to purchase from June 4. Wembley season tickets include only the two games played at Wembley Stadium. As a Wembley season ticket holder, you will have access to a range of exclusive benefits including:

- A saving of 10 per cent over the cost of individual game tickets

- Pay only one booking fee per Wembley season ticket package

- A voucher for a 25% discount at Europe.NFLShop.com per season ticket sold*

- Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across two monthly payments

- Be at the head of the queue to renew your Wembley tickets in 2020

All Wembley season tickets will go on sale via www.eticketing.co.uk/NFL with a ticket limit of 8 per account holder. Further information regarding renewals will be sent to all current season ticket holders by Friday 24 May.

Wembley ticket schedule:

- Wembley season ticket renewals - 10am BST, May 28 until 10pm BST, June 3.

- Thomas Cook ticket and hotel packages - 10am BST, May 28

- Wembley hospitality sales - 9am BST, June 4

- Wembley season ticket public sale - 10am BST, June 4 until 10pm, June 10 BST (subject to availability)

- Individual game tickets sales dates will be confirmed at a later date

For Accessible seating, please call Ticketmaster on 03333 213 123

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STADIUM TICKETS

Season ticket sales for the two games at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on sale from 10am BST, 6 June until 10pm BST, 10 June 2019. By becoming a season ticket holder for our games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you will have access to a range of exclusive benefits including:

- Pay only one booking fee per season ticket package at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

- Have the option to purchase via direct debit and spread the cost across two monthly payments

- A voucher for a 25% discount at Europe.NFLShop.com per season ticket sold*

- Be at the head of the queue to renew your NFL tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2020

All NFL season tickets for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will go on sale via www.eticketing.co.uk/NFL with a ticket limit of 6 per account holder.

Phone number for accessible seating will be confirmed prior to the onsale.

Please note: there will be no discount offered on season tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Our games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will enable us create a fantastic, new and different experience for our fans. The focus will be to produce an enhanced programme of activity that takes advantage of the exciting opportunities inside the stadium rather than the traditional pre-game tailgates.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ticket schedule:

- NFL Season ticket public sales - 10am BST, June 6 until 10pm BST, June 10

- Thomas Cook ticket and hotel packages - 10am BST, June 6

- On sale dates for NFL hospitality at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and individual game tickets will be confirmed at a later date

We advise that you only purchase from our official ticket providers including Ticketmaster, Club Wembley, Thomas Cook and NFL On Location. We want our tickets to be used by genuine fans and not resold through unofficial ticket platforms. Last year we were forced to cancel 4,000 tickets purchased by individuals exceeding the ticket limit for the purpose of resale. We will continue to monitor this in 2019 and cancel any tickets exceeding our ticket policy.

*25% discount offer for season ticket holders is only available at Europe.NFLShop.com and the discount is a one-time only code (per season ticket purchase), valid until 28/05/2020 and excludes sale items. Eligible customers will be sent their shop voucher via email after purchase is complete.

Click the image below to view Wembley Stadium season ticket prices

Click the image below to view Tottenham Hotspur Stadium season ticket prices