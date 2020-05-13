Wednesday, May 13, 2020 04:46 AM

2020 NFL London Games season ticket statement

Following last week's announcement that all 2020 NFL games will now be played in the US, we are able to update you on your season ticket status for the NFL London Games.

As a valued season ticket holder for the 2019 NFL games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium, you will retain your status when the London Games series returns in 2021. This means you will have the ability to renew your seats for next year's games as normal and will retain this right for all tickets you currently hold in your season ticket account.

Further details on the sales process and benefits available to season ticket holders will be communicated to you in advance of any 2021 sale.

We hope that you and your families are staying safe during this period and we look forward to an exciting 2020 season, as well as welcoming you all back to our games in 2021.

Thanks again for your ongoing support.

NFL UK

NFL to schedule all 2020 games in US

NFL cancels international games for 2020 season

Four NFL London Games to be played in 2019

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Hospitality

Watch the NFL London Games on BBC Two and Sky Sports

