Giants OT Nate Solder undergoes ankle procedure

The New York Giants will go the rest of the offseason workout program without a key member of the offensive line.

Starting left tackle Nate Solder recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean out his ankle after dealing with bone spurs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Rapoport further reports the procedure is not considered major and Solder projects to be ready by training camp in late July or early August.

With Chad Wheeler and Brian Mihalik, among others, the Giants have options at the left tackle position to get through organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp in mid-June, before reporting for training camp.

Any setback suffered by Solder, however, would not be an ideal situation for a Giants offensive line that contributed to 47 sacks allowed on quarterback Eli Manning in 2018.