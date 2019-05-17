Engram: Daniel Jones picking up offense 'really fast'

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula turned heads last week when he offered a belief that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones would "be ready to go" in Week 1 of the regular season if needed.

Shula's optimism on the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft might carry merit.

Tight end Evan Engram has been impressed with Jones and provided some glowing remarks on how quickly the signal-caller has acclimated.

"He's picking up [the offense] really fast," Engram said Thursday night during a celebrity softball game at Yankee Stadium, via Matt Lombardo of NJ.com . "They've been trying to throw some stuff at him and he's handled it really well."

While Jones has drawn good reviews so far from within the team, it is important to keep in mind players are working out on the field without pads.

Even as the Giants prepare to transition to organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, there is no contact allowed ahead of training camp and preseason action. So, it is easy for observers of on-field work -- especially among media members -- during this time of the year to overreact to completed passes against air or against a defensive back prohibited from jamming a receiver.

Jones also has a clear spot on the depth chart right now when considering the presence of Eli Manning, whom Engram said has appeared sharp.

"Eli looks really good," Engram told NJ.com. "He's moving around. He's doing everything he's asked. He's making all the throws. He looks like Eli. He's doing good."

In the meantime, Jones will have every opportunity to continue learning the offense.

The early reports are a positive sign of his development, of course, but the big tests are still to come once the pads come on.