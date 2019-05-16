Sean Payton wants Zion Williamson in a Saints uniform

  • By Nick Toney
Who says Zion Williamson has to play basketball if he lands in New Orleans?

He's 6-foot-7. He's 280 pounds. The NBA's presumptive top pick is the perfect fit for Sean Payton's Saints offense -- and a roster spot might've just opened up.

The best potential Big Easy twosome isn't Anthony Davis-Zion. It's Drew Brees-Zion. Change my mind.

When Brees hangs the cleats up, just move Zion to quarterback. The Duke superstar certainly has the arm for it.

The SuperDome crowd is ready for Zion to take them to the promised land.

