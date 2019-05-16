Sean Payton wants Zion Williamson in a Saints uniform

Who says Zion Williamson has to play basketball if he lands in New Orleans?

He's 6-foot-7. He's 280 pounds. The NBA's presumptive top pick is the perfect fit for Sean Payton's Saints offense -- and a roster spot might've just opened up.

The best potential Big Easy twosome isn't Anthony Davis-Zion. It's Drew Brees-Zion. Change my mind.

When Brees hangs the cleats up, just move Zion to quarterback. The Duke superstar certainly has the arm for it.

Zion Williamson can throw that football over a mountain â°



(via @ZionW32) pic.twitter.com/5mwoKYjKtT â Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 16, 2018

Zion LAUNCHED that so casually



*NSFW* (via chrissidy_wack/IG) pic.twitter.com/ZSZfJPucjd â Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 8, 2019

The SuperDome crowd is ready for Zion to take them to the promised land.