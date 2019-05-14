NFL weighs in on Pelicans getting No. 1 NBA pick

And the ping pong ball dropped for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans came away from the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery -- aka the Zion Williamson sweepstakes -- with the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of what many predict will be the most high-profile offseason in NBA history, with myriad elite players headed to free agency, the lottery was as big as ever with the top team having the opportunity to take Williamson.

Williamson, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman forward out of Duke, is seen by many as the most-hyped potential first-overall pick since LeBron James.

Prior to the lottery, the New York Jets were sending well wishes to the New York Knicks and after the ball dropped, many in the NFL world took to social media to weigh in.

The Knicks were in the final four along with the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans, but it's to New Orleans that No. 1 goes.

âThis is a great night for our city and our fans. It is a new beginning as we continue working to build a championship team with David Griffin and Alvin Gentry,â said Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson. âAnd, of course, Mr. Benson continues to look over us all!â @PelicansNBA â Greg Bensel (@GregBensel) May 15, 2019

Wowwwwwwwwww 6%! harrahs gonna be jumping tonight ï¿½ï¿½ â Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) May 15, 2019

Do We Want To See Zion Play For The PELICANS ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ I Surley DONâT! SMH #NBADraftLottery â Michael Pierce (@mikepierce_97) May 15, 2019

Zion is a pelican man what... the league is hot â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 15, 2019

And more misery for Knicks fans â Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) May 15, 2019