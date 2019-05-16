Big Ben bonds with Steelers teammates at lake house

Don't say Ben Roethlisberger never bonds with teammates.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who was at the heart of former teammates' complaints this offseason, brought some of his skill position players to his lake house in Georgia to hang out and cruise on his boat.

The Blitzburgh Twitter account -- coincidentally or not followed by Big Ben's own foundation account -- posted videos from the Instagram stories of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner.

Ben and the skill players bonding while on a boat ride! Don't let AB see this! ï¿½ï¿½ (Via JuJu's IG) (H/T @SteelerGirl0719) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SmSFxweTwQ â Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 15, 2019

More of Ben and the skill players bonding on the lake! (Via Conner's IG) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/il3pErol4G â Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 15, 2019

Normally, these situations are not noteworthy. Quarterbacks get together with teammates all the time.

Given the persistent criticism Roethlisberger has taken, however -- especially from the likes of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell on their way out of town -- Big Ben bonding with teammates is at least passingly notable.