Big Ben bonds with Steelers teammates at lake house

Don't say Ben Roethlisberger never bonds with teammates.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who was at the heart of former teammates' complaints this offseason, brought some of his skill position players to his lake house in Georgia to hang out and cruise on his boat.
The Blitzburgh Twitter account -- coincidentally or not followed by Big Ben's own foundation account -- posted videos from the Instagram stories of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner.
Ben and the skill players bonding while on a boat ride! Don't let AB see this! ï¿½ï¿½ (Via JuJu's IG) (H/T @SteelerGirl0719) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/SmSFxweTwQâ Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 15, 2019
More of Ben and the skill players bonding on the lake! (Via Conner's IG) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/il3pErol4Gâ Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 15, 2019
Another video of Ben and the skill players on the lake today. (Via Tevin Jones' IG) #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Pjc4RGI2N2â Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 15, 2019
âOut here at Bens cribâ#Steelers pic.twitter.com/ZZUxURUme9â JuJuâs Bikeâªï¸ (@JuJusBikeBackup) May 15, 2019
Normally, these situations are not noteworthy. Quarterbacks get together with teammates all the time.
Given the persistent criticism Roethlisberger has taken, however -- especially from the likes of Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell on their way out of town -- Big Ben bonding with teammates is at least passingly notable.